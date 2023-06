Perla Harghitei Eyes 18% Increase In Turnover In 2023, Up To RON148.5M

Perla Harghitei Eyes 18% Increase In Turnover In 2023, Up To RON148.5M. ​Perla Harghitei, one of the largest producers of natural mineral water in Romania and market leader in the category of bottled water in returnable glass bottles, aims to increase its turnover by 18% in 2023, up to RON148.5 million, and to strengthen its position among industry players. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]