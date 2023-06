Belgium's ABEE Set To Build EUR1.4B Electric Vehicle Battery Plant In Eastern Romania

Belgian company Avesta Battery and Energy Engineering (ABEE) plans to build a factory for electric vehicle batteries in the Galati Free Zone, within an investment of EUR1.4 billion, according to officials of Galati City Hall (eastern Romania). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]