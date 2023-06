Apex Alliance Appoints Italian Giovanni Valentini As CEO Of Apex Alliance Hotel Management

Apex Alliance Appoints Italian Giovanni Valentini As CEO Of Apex Alliance Hotel Management. Lithuania's Apex Alliance group, which manages the Marmorosch Hotel in capital city Bucharest, has appointed Italian Giovanni Valentini to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Apex Alliance Hotel Management (AAHM) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]