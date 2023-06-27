Analysis: Romania's Freight Transport Market Growth Rate Slows Down YoY In H1/2023

Analysis: Romania's Freight Transport Market Growth Rate Slows Down YoY In H1/2023. Romania's road freight transport market saw a slowdown in growth rate between January and June 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, against the background of a decline in volumes, which also triggered a stagnation in transport tariffs, as per an analysis by DSV Road, the third largest (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]