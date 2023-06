Aro-Palace Teams Up With ACCOR For Reopening Of Capitol Hotel In Late 2025

Aro-Palace Teams Up With ACCOR For Reopening Of Capitol Hotel In Late 2025. Hotel company Aro-Palace (ARO.RO) said in a stock market report on Tuesday (June 27) that it was teaming up with ACCOR, a world-leading hospitality group, for the reopening of the Capitol Hotel in Brasov, as part of the Mercure global hotel chain. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]