Discount Retailer Kik Posts RON250M Sales In Romania In 2022. German-held fashion and home products discount retailer Kik, which entered the Romanian market almost five years ago, posted more than RON250 million sales in 2022, up 36% from 2021, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]