Dan Air keeps most of its flights at Brasov airport

Dan Air keeps most of its flights at Brasov airport. Dan Air, the only airline serving the newly inaugurated airport in central Romania at Brasov, announced that it would continue the flight scheme adapted to the conditions currently offered by the airport. Namely, the flights scheduled to land or take off between 07:00 - 19:00 will not be (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]