Romanian PM Ciolacu says no to FinMin's proposal for lower VAT rate for food

Romanian PM Ciolacu says no to FinMin's proposal for lower VAT rate for food. Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on June 27 that the option of cutting the VAT rate for basic food products, an idea floated in recent days, is not viable. Finance minister Marcel Bolos made such a proposal, besides arguing for completely eliminating the tax breaks given to selected (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]