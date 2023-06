Bittnet completes RON 5 mln public bond issue at Bucharest Exchange

Bittnet completes RON 5 mln public bond issue at Bucharest Exchange. Bittnet Group (BVB: BNET), a group of tech companies listed on the main market of the Bucharest Exchange, announced the successful conclusion of the first public offering of corporate bonds in the history of the Romanian capital market (BNET27A). More such issues may follow throughout the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]