Romanian paper packaging producer Exonia to invest EUR 7.5 mln in new factory

Romanian paper packaging producer Exonia to invest EUR 7.5 mln in new factory. Biodegradable packaging manufacturer Exonia Holding plans an investment of EUR 7.5 mln for a factory in Hunedoara County, partially financed through the Just Transition Mechanism, announced CEO and majority shareholder Tiberiu Stoian, quoted by Ziarul Financiar. The company currently produces (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]