 
Romaniapress.com

June 28, 2023

Romanian paper packaging producer Exonia to invest EUR 7.5 mln in new factory
Jun 28, 2023

Romanian paper packaging producer Exonia to invest EUR 7.5 mln in new factory.

Biodegradable packaging manufacturer Exonia Holding plans an investment of EUR 7.5 mln for a factory in Hunedoara County, partially financed through the Just Transition Mechanism, announced CEO and majority shareholder Tiberiu Stoian, quoted by Ziarul Financiar. The company currently produces (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian CFA analysts' expectations improve to highest level since end-2021 The CFA analysts have revised slightly downward the projection for this year’s GDP to 2.7% from 2.98% previously, under the May survey conducted by the CFA Society Romania. But the macroeconomic confidence index increased by 4 points to 59 points on a scale of 0 to 100. The evolution was due (...)

Corrective measures likely in Romania as public deficit gets out of control Romania’s public deficit deepened by 77% y/y to RON36.9bn (EUR 7.4bn) in January-May, forcing the government to operate corrective measures if it wants to avoid a major fiscal slippage that wouldn’t bode well for the ongoing excessive deficit procedure or even for the country’s sovereign (...)

Retail Investor Tranche Of Hidroelectrica IPO Already 82% Oversubscribed With four days of Hidroelectrica's (H2O.RO) initial public offering on the Stock Exchange already over and four more remaining, as it is scheduled to close on July 4, unless Fondul Proprietatea decides to close it early, the small investors' tranche is 82% oversubscribed, Ziarul Financiar has (...)

Ten Best Performing Local Bond Funds In May 2022-May 2023 Period Delivered 5% To 11.78% Yields For Investors The ten best performing local bond funds between May 2022 and May 2023 delivered to investors yields of 5%, as the case of FDI Globinvest Bonds, to 11.78% for Goldman Sachs Romania RON Bond, in line with data aggregated by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily from the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

DIY Retailer Leroy Merlin Opens First Store In Arad DIY retailer Leroy Merlin will open its 21st store in Romania and the first in Arad in the AFI Arad project developed by AFI Europe on July 7.

Romania's Central Bank Stays In The Black In 2022, With Nearly RON1.1B Profit Romania's central bank reported a profit of RON1.08 billion for 2022, lower by 46.3% than the level reported in 2021.

Kearney: Eight In Ten Romanians Used Or Would Use BNPL Or Similar Payments Solutions A percentage of 15-20% Romanians frequently utilize purchases in instalments either at point of sale in store or at check-out when purchasing online, or post-purchase.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |