Exonia Holding Readies EUR7.5M Investment in Hunedoara

Exonia Holding Readies EUR7.5M Investment in Hunedoara. Biodegradable packaging maker Exonia Holding plans to invest EUR7.5 million in a plant in Hunedoara county, partially funded via the Just Transition Mechanism, explained Tiberiu Stoian, CEO and majority stakeholder in the company. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]