Cargus Projects 12% Turnover Growth in 2023, Set to Start Expansion in Europe. Cargus, a major courier services company on the Romanian market, has budgeted a 12% revenue increase for 2023. According to its CEO Yannis Mooijman, the company is also readying for expansion to several European countries. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]