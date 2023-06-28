Brasov: Accor and ARO Palace partner to reopen Capitol Hotel under global Mercure brand
Jun 28, 2023
Leading hospitality group Accor said on June 27 that it signed an agreement to open a new Mercure hotel in Brasov, central Romania, under a franchise agreement with local hospitality partner ARO Palace. The contract targets the consolidation and complete makeover of the former Capitol Hotel (...)
