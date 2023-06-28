Brasov: Accor and ARO Palace partner to reopen Capitol Hotel under global Mercure brand

Brasov: Accor and ARO Palace partner to reopen Capitol Hotel under global Mercure brand. Leading hospitality group Accor said on June 27 that it signed an agreement to open a new Mercure hotel in Brasov, central Romania, under a franchise agreement with local hospitality partner ARO Palace. The contract targets the consolidation and complete makeover of the former Capitol Hotel (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]