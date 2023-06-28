CFA Romania Analysts Forecast 7.73% Average Inflation, See Leu At 5.0719 Units/Euro in Next 12 Months

CFA Romania Analysts Forecast 7.73% Average Inflation, See Leu At 5.0719 Units/Euro in Next 12 Months. Financial analysts part of CFA Romania association estimate the Romanian currency will decline to an average exchange rate of 5.0719 units per euro in the next 12 months, while the anticipated rate of inflation will reach an average value of 7.73%, the lowest level since March 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]