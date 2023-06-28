INS: Romanian Execs Expect Rising Prices and Activity in Retail and Constructions in Next 3 Months

INS: Romanian Execs Expect Rising Prices and Activity in Retail and Constructions in Next 3 Months. Romanian executives for June-August 2023 estimate increasing activity in constructions and retail, in parallel with rising prices in the two fields, while headcount in industry and services will remain relatively flat, in line with a survey by the country’s statistics board INS. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]