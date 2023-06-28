2023 Special Olympics in Berlin: Romania’s team takes home 43 medals, including 18 gold

2023 Special Olympics in Berlin: Romania's team takes home 43 medals, including 18 gold. Thirty-one Romanian athletes with or without intellectual disabilities participated in the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games hosted by Berlin from June 17 to 25, where they won a total of 43 medals. They competed in nine events and claimed 18 gold medals, 18 silver, and 7 bronze.