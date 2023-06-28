Painting by highest-rated Romanian painter Adrian Ghenie sells for EUR 1.5 mln in London

An untitled painting created in 2019 by Adrian Ghenie, the highest-rated Romanian painter, was sold at auction on Tuesday evening in London by Sotheby's auction house for a final sum of approximately EUR 1.5 million, according to Profit.ro. The large-scale artwork, measuring 2.3 x 1.7 meters, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]