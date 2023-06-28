Media Fact Book 2023: Romania Media Market Kept Upward Trend In 2022, But At Slower Pace, Reaching EUR657M

Media Fact Book 2023: Romania Media Market Kept Upward Trend In 2022, But At Slower Pace, Reaching EUR657M. Romania's media market kept growing in 2022, but at a slower pace, of just 9%, reaching a net value estimated at EUR657 million, in line with the Media Fact Book annual report conducted by media agency Initiative Romania, the only report analyzing the Romanian media and advertising market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]