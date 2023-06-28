Romanian director Alexandra Badea and writer Cristian Fulaş awarded by French Academy

Romanian director Alexandra Badea and writer Cristian Fulaş awarded by French Academy. Director and playwright Alexandra Badea and writer and translator Cristian Fulaş are among the 67 laureates of the awards granted this year by the French Academy. Alexandra Badea received the "Prix du Théâtre. Ensemble de son œuvre dramatique" (Theater Prize for her entire dramatic work), (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]