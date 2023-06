Passing rate of only 76% at Romania's National Evaluation this year

Passing rate of only 76% at Romania's National Evaluation this year. The Romanian Ministry of Education has recently published the results before appeals for the National Evaluation, the exam at the end of the secondary school cycle. The participation rate in this year's session of the National Evaluation was 95.3%. Exactly 154,115 eighth-grade graduates took (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]