RTPR Advises SARMIS Capital On Acquisition Of Majority Stake In BMF Grup

RTPR Advises SARMIS Capital On Acquisition Of Majority Stake In BMF Grup. Law firm RTPR has assisted private equity fund SARMIS Capital in relation to the acquisition of a majority stake in BMF Grup, the largest integrated facility management company on the Romanian market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]