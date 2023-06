Retail Investor Tranche Of Hidroelectrica IPO Already 82% Oversubscribed

Retail Investor Tranche Of Hidroelectrica IPO Already 82% Oversubscribed. With four days of Hidroelectrica's (H2O.RO) initial public offering on the Stock Exchange already over and four more remaining, as it is scheduled to close on July 4, unless Fondul Proprietatea decides to close it early, the small investors' tranche is 82% oversubscribed, Ziarul Financiar has (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]