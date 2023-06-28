Ten Best Performing Local Bond Funds In May 2022-May 2023 Period Delivered 5% To 11.78% Yields For Investors

Ten Best Performing Local Bond Funds In May 2022-May 2023 Period Delivered 5% To 11.78% Yields For Investors. The ten best performing local bond funds between May 2022 and May 2023 delivered to investors yields of 5%, as the case of FDI Globinvest Bonds, to 11.78% for Goldman Sachs Romania RON Bond, in line with data aggregated by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily from the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]