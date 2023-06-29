Romanian CFA analysts’ expectations improve to highest level since end-2021

Romanian CFA analysts' expectations improve to highest level since end-2021. The CFA analysts have revised slightly downward the projection for this year's GDP to 2.7% from 2.98% previously, under the May survey conducted by the CFA Society Romania. But the macroeconomic confidence index increased by 4 points to 59 points on a scale of 0 to 100. The evolution was due (...)