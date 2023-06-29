Corrective measures likely in Romania as public deficit gets out of control



Corrective measures likely in Romania as public deficit gets out of control.

Romania’s public deficit deepened by 77% y/y to RON36.9bn (EUR 7.4bn) in January-May, forcing the government to operate corrective measures if it wants to avoid a major fiscal slippage that wouldn’t bode well for the ongoing excessive deficit procedure or even for the country’s sovereign (...)