Romania’s nuke group SNN seals contract with Korea’s KHNP for tritium removal plant

Romania’s nuke group SNN seals contract with Korea’s KHNP for tritium removal plant. Romania’s Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN), which operates the Cernavoda nuclear plant, announced it signed the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) for the construction of the first tritium removal plant in Europe – Cernavoda tritium (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]