June 29, 2023

OMV Petrom rents emptied office space in Petrom City to private school
OMV Petrom rents emptied office space in Petrom City to private school.

OMV Petrom, Romania's largest oil and gas company, is changing the destination of its office tower in Petrom City into an educational unit, with the purpose of renting it to a private school after working from home left the space empty. Petrom City is the largest headquarters of a company in (...)

Three-Month ROBOR Ends June At 6.54% Romania’s three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, ended June 2023 at 6.54% on Friday, June 30.

Retail Investor Subscribes RON150M Worth Of Hidroelectrica Shares During IPO One individual investor subscribed RON150 million worth shares in electricity producer Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO) during the IPO the company is conducting on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Ziarul Financiar has found.

Eurostat: Romania Had Lowest Price Level For Consumer Goods Among EU Member States In 2022 Romania had the lowest price level for consumer goods among the EU Member States in 2022, with 42% below the EU average, being the least expensive country for food and non-alcoholic beverages, in line with data from Eurostat, as cited by Romania's statistics board INS.

Romanian firefighters head to Greece as Europe braces for vegetation fires Europe’s hottest summer in history is forecasted, and hundreds of firefighters, among which 40 Romanians, have been sent to high-risk areas around the continent to fight vegetation fires. Greece, France, and Portugal are expecting fires due to the hot temperature. Among the rescuers delegated (...)

BestJobs: Almost 40% Of White-Collar Workers Go To The Office Every Day, 28% Of Them Work Hybrid Almost 40% of white-collar workers go to the office every day and 28% of them work in hybrid system, about a third of the employees work exclusively remotely, according to the latest survey conducted by online recruitment platform Bestjobs.

Romania Unemployment Rate Edges Down To 5.5% On Month In May 2023 Romania’s unemployment rate stood at 5.5% in May 2023, lower by 0.1 percentage points than 5.6% in April 2023, data from the country’s statistics institute INS shows on Friday (June 30).

Western Romania: Oradea to place 100 containers for collecting textile waste Officials in Oradea, in western Romania, recently announced that one hundred containers for collecting textile waste will be placed around the city. This initiative aims to promote recycling and the proper management of textile waste. “Currently, in Oradea, the waste management delegation (...)

 


