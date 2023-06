Damen Shipyards Mangalia seeks to employ over 200

Damen Shipyards Mangalia seeks to employ over 200. Damen Shipyards Mangalia, the largest shipyard in Southeast Europe, seeks to employ 227, including locksmiths, welders, tabulators, mechanics, and production foremen. "The current production plan required additional skilled and unskilled workforce, with the possibility of on-the-job (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]