Former Odeon Theatre of Galati Put Up for Sale for EUR690,000

Former Odeon Theatre of Galati Put Up for Sale for EUR690,000. The building of former Odeon theatre of Galati, an iconic building of the city, has been put up for sale at the price of EUR690,000, with the auction being organized by Romania Sotheby’s International Realty. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]