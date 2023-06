US-Held Lockheed Martin and Romania’s Aerostar Bacau Set to Open MRO Center in Bacau

US company Lockheed Martin, which produces Black Hawk helicopters and F-16 and F-35 aircraft, together with Aerostar Bacau, will open an MRO center for Black Hawk in Romania, in Bacau.