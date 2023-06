Hochland Romania Set to Invest in Sovata Plant Development and Capacity Expansion

Hochland Romania, a major dairy producer in Romania, is in 2023 investing to develop and expand the capacity of Sovata plant, where various cheese products are manufactured, as a reaction to Romanians' ever rising demand for dairy products. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]