Stay Fit Gym Triples Unit Number to 21, Set to Expand Further. Stay Fit Gym, Romania’s second biggest fitness center chain, has reached 21 units locally after the company has in the past 18 months managed to triple the number of launches in the wake of Morphosis Capital entering its shareholding structure. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]