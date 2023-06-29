Romania travel: First segment of hiking, cycling route in vineyard region inaugurated

Romania travel: First segment of hiking, cycling route in vineyard region inaugurated. Via Soarelui, a route that offers tourists access to the vineyard region of Dealu Mare, in the southern part of the country, opened its first 20 km. The route, which links 15 localities in the Dealu Mare region, promotes the area’s wine cellars, traditions, local producers and artisans, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]