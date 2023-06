EY: Emerging Markets Thrive Amid A Slow Global IPO Market

EY: Emerging Markets Thrive Amid A Slow Global IPO Market. Globally, year-to-date (YTD) 2023 recorded 615 IPOs with US$60.9 billion capital raised, a 5% and 36% decrease year-over-year (YOY), with larger deals coming to the market in Q2 compared to Q1, even though it has been a slow recovery, according to the EY Global IPO Trends Q2 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]