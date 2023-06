Alro Boosts Annual Recycling Capacity By 60,000 Tons Via $11M Investment In Eco Recycling Facility

Alro Boosts Annual Recycling Capacity By 60,000 Tons Via $11M Investment In Eco Recycling Facility. ALRO, one of the largest vertically integrated aluminum producers in Europe, measured by production capacity, inaugurated a 11 million USD investment in technology and environment protection at its Eco Recycling Facility in Slatina. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]