Liberty Galati Invests RON150M In Modern Cooling Line For Its Heavy Plate Mill

Liberty Galati Invests RON150M In Modern Cooling Line For Its Heavy Plate Mill. Liberty Galati, the largest integrated steel producer in Romania, continues its strategy to expand its portfolio of high value-added products and increase production flexibility and profitability, by starting the installation of a new modern accelerated cooling unit at its Heavy Plate Mill. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]