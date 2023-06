Street theater festival takes over downtown Bucharest this weekend

Street theater festival takes over downtown Bucharest this weekend. More than 200 artists from Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, and France will perform at the twelfth edition of the international street theater festival B-FIT in the Street!, set to take place between June 30th and July 2nd in Bucharest. The program includes aerial acrobatics, interactive (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]