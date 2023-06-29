US ambassador: Romanian second most spoken language in Microsoft branches worldwide
Romanian is the second most spoken language in Microsoft’s branches worldwide and the war in Ukraine highlights the importance of the Romanian-US partnership, US ambassador to Romania Kathleen Kavalec recently said during an event dedicated to the Independence Day. The ambassador noted that (...)
