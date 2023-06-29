Romanian Parliament greenlights bill sending drunk drivers guilty of manslaughter to jail

Romanian Parliament greenlights bill sending drunk drivers guilty of manslaughter to jail. The Romanian Chamber of Deputies has adopted a bill that states that drivers guilty of manslaughter who are found to be drunk and without a driver's license will go directly to prison. The bill was initiated by PSD Senator Robert Cazanciuc and PNL Senator Daniel Fenechiu, both part of the