Transelectrica Completes Upgrade Works At Ungheni Electric Power Station In EUR10M Investment

Transelectrica Completes Upgrade Works At Ungheni Electric Power Station In EUR10M Investment. Romania's national grid company Transelectrica (TEL.RO) has inaugurated the refurbished 220/110/20 kV Ungheni electric power station, with a total investment of over EUR10 million from its own funds, the company said in a statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]