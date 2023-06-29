Lear Corporation Romania Reports Over RON1.4B In Turnover For 2022, Up 25% YoY

Lear Corporation Romania Reports Over RON1.4B In Turnover For 2022, Up 25% YoY. Automotive component manufacturer Lear Corporation Romania, the local subsidiary of US-held Lear Corporation which produces car seats and electronic systems for the automotive industry, had a turnover of RON1.441 billion (EUR292.2 million) in 2022, up 25% from RON1.151 billion (EUR234 million) (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]