Preh Romania Posts 18% Growth In Revenue To RON1.37B In 2022

Preh Romania Posts 18% Growth In Revenue To RON1.37B In 2022. Car components manufacturer Preh Romania, a supplier for Porsche, Mercedes and Tesla, posted more than RON1.37 billion (EUR279.7 million) revenue in 2022, up by about 18% on 2021, according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]