Eaton Electro Productie Reports 17.8% Higher Turnover In 2022, Of RON1.6B. Eaton Electro Productie, the Romanian subsidiary of US giant Eaton, reported a turnover of RON1.6 billion (EUR324.7 million) for 2022, up 17.8% from RON1.359 billion (EUR276.3 million) in 2021, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]