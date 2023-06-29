Packaging Maker Romcarbon Plans To Subscribe Up To EUR2M In Hidroelectrica IPO

Packaging Maker Romcarbon Plans To Subscribe Up To EUR2M In Hidroelectrica IPO. Plastic packaging maker Romcarbon (ROCE.RO) has notified investors via a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange that during the June 28, 2023 meeting its Board of Directors unanimously approved having the company subscribe in the initial public offering of Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO), Romania's