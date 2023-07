Furniture Maker Polipol 2022 Profit Down 29.6% YoY To RON4M

Furniture Maker Polipol 2022 Profit Down 29.6% YoY To RON4M. Upholstered furniture producer Polipol Mobila based in Foieni (Satu Mare County), held by the German group of the same name, reported a net profit of RON4 million (EUR813,000) in 2022, down 29.6% from almost RON5.7 million (EUR1.1 million) in 2021, in line with publicly available data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]