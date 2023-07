Builder Autotehnorom Ends 2022 With 51% Growth In Revenue To RON270M

Builder Autotehnorom Ends 2022 With 51% Growth In Revenue To RON270M. Autotehnorom, a construction company in Suceava, posted RON270 million (EUR54.7 million) revenue in 2022, up 51% on the previous year, according to ZF calculations based on data from the Finance Ministry website. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]