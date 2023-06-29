Building Materials Distributor Olint Com Posts RON130.7M Turnover In 2022, Down 6.6% YoY

Building Materials Distributor Olint Com Posts RON130.7M Turnover In 2022, Down 6.6% YoY. The company Olint Com based in Radauti (Suceava County), with activities in the manufacturing, trading and distribution of materials for constructions and interior design, reported a turnover of RON130.7 million (EUR26.5 million) for 2022, down 6.6% year-over-year, in line with calculations by (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]