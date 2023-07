Car Parts Maker VCST Reports 83.4% Surge In 2022 Profit, To RON7.5M

Car Parts Maker VCST Reports 83.4% Surge In 2022 Profit, To RON7.5M. Automotive component manufacturer VCST Automotive Production Alba, the local subsidiary of Belgian group BMT, ended 2022 with a net profit of RON7.5 million (EUR1.5 million), up 83.4% from RON4.1 million (EUR836,000) reported in 2021, in line with publicly available data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]