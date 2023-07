Romanian aluminium processor Alro invests USD 11mn in recycling unit

Romanian aluminium processor Alro invests USD 11mn in recycling unit. Alro, Romania's largest aluminium maker and one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe by production capacity, has inaugurated an USD 11mn investment in technology and environmental protection at its Eco-Recycling unit in Slatina. The company's recycling capacity (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]