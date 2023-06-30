Romanian power suppliers question “cap and subsidy” regulations as lawmakers prepare to enact revised bill

Romanian power suppliers question “cap and subsidy” regulations as lawmakers prepare to enact revised bill. The association of electricity suppliers (ACUE) criticized the arbitrary price used under the "cap and subsidy” system that is currently under debate in Parliament for final approval, claiming that it will result in losses, according to a release quoted by Economica.net. Specifically, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]